All the notebooks are made with coffee roasted pages with different themes. There are fabrics, prints, handpainted, and some super quirky ones available. Their theme runs on travel, lifestyle, fashion, food, and out of the box designs. These are handcrafted and stitched with jute thread. Oh, and you can even customise these notebooks. Plus, they ship all over India.
This E-Store Does Customisable Notebooks In Different Themes
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under INR 500
Comments (0)