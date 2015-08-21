Cold, Colourful and Classic: Kulfi Joints in Delhi

The delivery-only Moet’s wins hands down when it come to the classic Kesar Kulfi. This is a home-made saffron-flavoured kulfi that hits the spot when the craving hits. And plus, for all you night owls, it is available till 12am.

Where: 50, Defence Colony Market

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar

Price: INR 60 per piece, INR 155 in the restaurant

Timings: 12pm – 12am

Contact: 011 46555777, +91 8010918000