Cold, Colourful and Classic: Kulfi Joints in Delhi

We are dessert people {are there people who aren’t?}. And what dessert is better to splurge on than the classic kulfi? Here we have our {and your} favourite joints in town that have hella yum desi desserts.

Chaudhary Sweets Corner

Moet’s

The delivery-only Moet’s wins hands down when it come to the classic Kesar Kulfi. This is a home-made saffron-flavoured kulfi that hits the spot when the craving hits. And plus, for all you night owls, it is available till 12am.

Where: 50, Defence Colony Market

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar

Price: INR 60 per piece, INR 155 in the restaurant

Timings: 12pm – 12am

Contact:  011 46555777, +91 8010918000

Moets Shack

50, Defence Colony Market, Defence Colony, New Delhi

Kuremal Mohal Lal Kulfi Wale

With a recipe that’s been around for 108 years, the kulfi here is famous throughout the city, and we don’t question why. The flavours are absolutely legen-wait-for-it-dary, with Falsa, Whole Apples, Litchi, Jamun and Pomegranate. But what we love is the creamy Stuffed Mango, which has kulfi inside a whole mango. We expressly recommend the Paan Kulfi because of its exquisite pistachio-balanced flavour. You can also carry packs of ten back home in an ice box {all arranged by the store}.

Where: 526, Kucha Pati Ram, Bazar Sita Ram, Near Chawri Bazar Metro Station, Chawri Bazar

Nearest Metro Station: Chawri Bazar

Price: INR 60 per piece, INR 200 for Mango

Timings: 9am – 10.30pm

Contact:  011 23232430, +91 9810540105

Kuremal Mohanlal Kulfiwale

4.4

Shop 526, Kucha Pati Ram Road, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

Kulfiano

A South Delhi favourite, Kulfiano is worth that late night drive you often contemplate. With a list of a whopping 20 flavours, all your kulfi dreams begin and end at this joint. You can also find six other outlets in the city, each serving four different portions of unusual flavours. We love their Anjeer, Imli, Falsa, and Cheeku. You should definitely try out their authentic Rajasthani Matka Kulfi.

Where: Find all locations here

Price: INR 40 onwards

Timings: 11am – 11pm

Contact:  + 91 9810078668

For regular updates, follow their website here.

Kulfiano

4.0

C-28, Amar Colony Market, New Delhi

Chaudhary Sweets Corner

We insist that you try the Oreo flavoured kulfi once you’re here. They have a wide range of options {the fruit ones are a healthier version, of course}. They also have exotic Caramel and Rose flavours that have drawn us in time and again. If you’re not a kulfi fan, try the flavoured milk. If you want to try something desi, then Gulkand and Kesar Badam Kaju Pista sound about right.

Where: 10/18, Shakti Nagar, Near Roshanara Club, Kamla Nagar

Nearest Metro Station: Vishwavidyalaya

Price: INR 20 per piece

Timings: 5.30am – 11pm

Contact:  +91 9899453396

Chaudhary Sweets Corner

4.2

10/18, Shakti Nagar, Near Roshanara Club, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

Kings Kulfi

This is a well known franchise across town, but we would expressly recommend the Cyber Hub joint. They do an amazing Black Grape Sorbet, but it’s seasonal. We also like the Kiwi Apple and Custard Apple. If you want you could also try something toned-down –  the Sugar Free Fig? If you find stick kulfis too messy, they have kulfis in pots just for you.

Where: Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City

Price: INR 40 onwards

Timings: 5.30am – 11pm

Contact:  +91 9899453396

Check out their Facebook page here.

Kings Kulfi

4.5

Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

Baluchi

The pretty paan-flavoured kulfi has us seeing green {literally}. Our resident kulfi specialist recommends it as a delectable dessert after the big kebab meal at Baluchi. We love the betel nut flavour combined with sweetened rose petals in this desi dessert. They also have a Kesari Kulfi for those who want to stick to convention.

Where: The Lalit, Barakhamba Avenue, Connaught Place

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk

Price: INR 20 per piece

Timings: 12pm – 2.45pm; 7pm – 11.30pm

Contact: 011 44447777

Baluchi - The Lalit

4.3

The Lalit, Barakhamba Avenue, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Ravi Raj Di Kulfi

This one’s a complete surprise, with its Sugar-Free Kulfi Sticks. Ravi Raj is also the go-to spot for some Kaju Pista and Rabri Kulfi. In case you want something else from their menu, we would recommend their Gajar Ka Halwa. Tip: Go on a Monday, when the market is closed and the area is relatively less crowded.

Where: Arya Samaj Road, Opposite Gaffar Market , Karol Bagh

Nearest Metro Station: Karol Bagh

Price: INR 450

Timings: 11am – 12am

Contact:  +91 9811446159

RaviRaj Di Kulfi

4.1

Arya Samaj Road, Opp. Gaffar Market, Karol Bagh, New Delhi

