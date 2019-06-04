Your BFF’s getting hitched soon? Skip the heels & dance the night away in these handcrafted juttis instead. We found 7 super comfy juttis that will tie in with your ethnic OOTDs perfectly during the wedding season.
Friend's Wedding Coming Up? We're Crushing on These 7 Comfy Juttis
Pearl & Bead Embellished Juttis
We’re crushing on the pearl detailing on these beauties by Petorose, a #madeinindia brand known for their super comfy flats.
Metallic Punk Juttis
These punk juttis will step up your shoe game like no other. We’re totally digging the gold stud embellishments. Style them with funky wide leg pants and get a killer desi vibe going this wedding season.
Funky Pom-Pom Juttis
These quirky juttis are giving us major Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani wedding vibes and are ideal for your bestie’s haldi ceremony. They come with a multicoloured handknit braid and thread work, decorated with vibrant pom-poms.
Pink Gota & Ghungroo Embellished Juttis
If you want to keep it traditional and make your outfit pop, bag these bright juttis with featuring stripes with gota patti work and ghungroos. These juttis by Sayurie are handcrafted by skilled artisans that do some fine handwork on them.
Hand-Embroidered Juttis
Meet our go-to juttis for the wedding season - they’re super versatile (and comfy). We love the neutral gota patti embroidery and
Statement Juttis
Trendy and fun, these juttis come with a bling sequin 'So Cool' patch and will make heads turn. If you want to make a major statement, add these babies to your cart pronto.
