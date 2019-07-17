Melting Away? Don't Miss This Brand's Easy, Breezy Cotton Styles

Ruisa or Rui-sa means 'like cotton' and that's what exactly this brand is all about. Their collection is available in all types of cotton material that's non-transparent. It's super light weight and breathable, making it ideal for the scorching heat.



You'll want to wear their dresses on repeat this summer - from bold solids and block prints to tie-dye and many other fun styles. Their collection starts at ₹950 and comes in warm summer-friendly hues and we absolutely love their quirky prints featuring elephants & birds.



Our personal favourites? Their Flared Indigo Dress & Longline Jacket.