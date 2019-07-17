Melting Away? Don't Miss This Brand's Easy, Breezy Cotton Styles

Clothing Stores

Ruisa

4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Melting away in the summer heat? Don't sweat, this up & coming brand is here to your rescue!

What Makes It Awesome

Ruisa or Rui-sa means 'like cotton' and that's what exactly this brand is all about. Their collection is available in all types of cotton material that's non-transparent. It's super light weight and breathable, making it ideal for the scorching heat. 

You'll want to wear their dresses on repeat this summer - from bold solids and block prints to tie-dye and many other fun styles. Their collection starts at ₹950 and comes in warm summer-friendly hues and we absolutely love their quirky prints featuring elephants & birds.

Our personal favourites? Their Flared Indigo Dress & Longline Jacket.

