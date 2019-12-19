Get Ikat, Cherry Blossom, & Bird Print Upholstery At Cottons & Satins

Spread across three floors, Cottons and Satins is the place to head to if the windows in your house need some pretty curtains, or if your chairs and sofas are in need of a fabric upgrade.

The ground floor of Cottons and Satins has its walls adorned with rolls upon rolls of cotton fabric that come in a large variety of prints—from sheer white cotton sprinkled with golden birds, to gorgeous florals and ikat (there’s really no dearth of prints to choose from).

If you’re looking for subtle stripes and polka dots, they stock them too—if they’re not on display, you can always ask them to open up their fabric booklet and take your pick. Best of all, if you like a particular print, but would prefer it in another shade, just give them 10 days to manufacture a new batch for you (you’ll need to buy a minimum of 15 metres of fabric though).

Like more solid colours in your furnishing? We say check out the second floor for single shades of lemon, lime green, royal blue, sea greens, and more available in raw silk and velvet.

Their first floor is dedicated to designer collections. They bring a collection by new designers every six months or so.

To make the fabrics really come to life, they’ve dedicated half the floor to specially showcasing how the fabrics would look in an actual home setting. They’ve done up everything from chairs and sofas, to beds, and wallpapers with prints and fabric from The Palace Collection.

Oh, you can even buy the furniture!

PS: They also have gorgeous cushions in vibrant ikat prints that would look absolutely stunning on single coloured sofas.