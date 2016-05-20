CurvyGirlShops: Pants That Don’t Look Like Sacks

How many times have you looked at a pair of trousers {at a shop or online} and sighed when you find that they’re not available in your size? For most desi brands, women’s clothing ends at a size Large, and often those large sizes are actually Medium. And if you do manage to find your size, more often than not, the pants or jeans tend to be so shapeless and baggy, making you look like a potato.

While doing our research for this story, we realised that some of these so-called exclusive Indian plus size brands are actually manufacturing sacks in the guise of clothing, with no attention to detail, sub-standard fabrics, and zero style. That is when we decided to scout and find a couple of labels {international, national, and even local}, that love all you fabulous curvy girls out there.

Happy shopping!