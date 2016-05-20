#CurvyGirlShops: Pants That Don’t Look Like Sacks

img-gallery-featured

How many times have you looked at a pair of trousers {at a shop or online} and sighed when you find that they’re not available in your size? For most desi brands, women’s clothing ends at a size Large, and often those large sizes are actually Medium. And if you do manage to find your size, more often than not, the pants or jeans tend to be so shapeless and baggy, making you look like a potato.

While doing our research for this story, we realised that some of these so-called exclusive Indian plus size brands are actually manufacturing sacks in the guise of clothing, with no attention to detail, sub-standard fabrics, and zero style. That is when we decided to scout and find a couple of labels {international, national, and even local}, that love all you fabulous curvy girls out there.

Happy shopping!

H&M+

Make a beeline for the H&M+ section as soon as you make it to the store. Yes, these guys have an entire section dedicated to clothing suited to plus-sized curvy girls. Whether you are looking for casual, dressy, or denim pants, you will find something that fits you, and fits you well. These Jersey Trousers are great for a casual day look. These Linen Blend Trousers are perfect to lounge around in, and for when you want to go clubbing, check out these funky Stretch Trousers with zip details. Sizes here go up to 3XL {UK sizes 30-32}. Bless ’em!

Where: For a complete list of stores, click here

Price: Starting at INR 500

Check out their website here and follow them on Facebook here.

Clothing Stores

H&M

4.3

Select Citywalk, Ground & 1st Floor, Saket, New Delhi

image-map-default

Next And New Look At Jabong

Jabong stocks Next, a UK high street brand {that goes up to size 22}, which does some great work wear trousers, casual trousers, leggings, and boot cut jeans. New Look, another affordable UK high street brand {that stocks up to UK sizes 28} also offers options such as these really sassy Blue Mosaic Print Slim Fit Trousers, these Blue Knee-Length Boyfriend Shorts. We are especially digging these ultra comfy but smart Wine Jeggings to wear to work.

Where: Shop Next online here and shop New Look online here.

Price: Starting at INR 1,100

Marks & Spencer

When in doubt, head to Marks & Spencer for their trusty jeggings, and jeans that come with the elasticity of leggings, and are available in great colours such as black, maroon, green, and grey along with regular denim washes.

Need something more uplifting, solid, and shape moulding? Then M&S’s treggings {leggings that are constructed to work like trousers} available in grey, black, maroon, and indigo blue should do the trick. Just throw on an oversized shirt,or even a tunic, and you’re good to go. Take our advice: Pick two in each colour, these are really that good. Sizes go up to a UK 20 here. We have also spotted distressed denims, boyfriend jeans, linen pants, and regular cotton chinos that are all on-trend and rather stylish.

Where: Find a Marks and Spencer near you here

Price: Starting at INR 1,999

Check out their website here and follow them on Facebook here.

Clothing Stores

Marks & Spencer

4.2

PVR Plaza Building, Ground Floor, H Block, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default

Westside

Their in-house brand Gia does plus-sized trousers for ladies, made with stretchy, good quality fabric and come in forgiving waist sizes. We have spotted styles such as harem, peg-leg, and pleated trousers in solid colours such as black, whites, and greys. They also have solid-toned treggings, leggings, and printed trousers {up to sizes 5XL}.

Find a Westside near you here

Price: Starting at INR 750

Check out their website here and follow them on Facebook here.

Clothing Stores

Westside

15-A, 34/35, Ajmal Khan Road, Karol Bagh, New Delhi

image-map-default