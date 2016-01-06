Summers are coming to an end, the gloomy yet beautiful monsoons are here. Being hauled up in an office or a classroom might be a dull event but we believe that to stay inspired, you need a planner that adds colour to your day. Here are calendars and planners to help you stay afloat.
Back To School: Cute Calendars and Planners
Summers are coming to an end, the gloomy yet beautiful monsoons are here. Being hauled up in an office or a classroom might be a dull event but we believe that to stay inspired, you need a planner that adds colour to your day. Here are calendars and planners to help you stay afloat.
Rubberband
Simple yet eye-catching, Rubberband products are functional and extremely durable. Rubberband’s ethic extends to good design and we are thus, completely pro their expensive stationery. And what’s more, their website also allows you customise your favourite products. If you like solid colours, this one is for you.
LetterNote
Their collection comprises a bunch of calendars, organisers, planners and notebooks. Though slightly on the pricey-er side, we love the folksy vibe they’re giving off. We recommend the 12 New Words calendar to expand your vocabulary, and the Manifesto to help set some goals and achieve them.
WWF Calendar
World Wildlife Fund wall and desk calendars with fluffy tiger cubs and soaring storks are enough to give you wanderlust. And to state the obvious, you’ll be buying from a non-profit organisation. The store has a bunch of wonderful things, but their newly released calendars are full of exceptional photography, and are inexpensive to boot.
- Upwards: ₹ 300
Gifts of Love
Nikita Malik does some fabulous work with the Rosetta Calendars at Gifts of Love. Each page of the calendar has exquisite artwork and is sure to make you feel better on a Monday morning. The Chai Wala and Circus planners are also quirky enough, if you’re looking for a fun way to make to-do lists.
Shop Mantra
Though available only on Flipkart, Amazon and Snapdeal, we love the pretty prints and fun vibes that these desk calendars have. We recommend the floral patterns desk calendar as well as the ones with the animal faces. The ethnic patterns would look gorgeous on a work desk too, we feel.
Where: Shop here.
Price: INR 395 onwards
Alicia Souza
Her unique style of illustration is something that we always look forward to on Instagram and this time, she’s out with her Let It Go calendar. The best part about it is that you can colour it in! Hmmm… Could there be anything more therapeutic than colouring into her fabulous artwork? We think not.
Shop from their website here.
- upwards: ₹ 400
