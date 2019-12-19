After the success of their flagship store at DLF Promenade, Minizmo, the premium men’s wear brand, has launched in Cyber Hub and is in the spotlight for all the right reasons. Minizmo’s style is effortless, distinctive and functional and we can’t stop crushing over their blazers and shirts. Minizmo offers ready-to-wear garments with an option of made-to-measure clothing and customization so you don’t need to worry about sizes or options. Men, check out their collection which is perfectly in sync with the latest trends and slay every day.
Check Out Cyber Hub’s First Men’s Wear Brand That Blends Minimalism And Comfort
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: Vodafone belvedere Rapid
What Makes It Awesome?
If you’re looking to revamp your summer wardrobe and take your fashion statement up a notch, then Minizmo is the store for you. They are the first men’s apparel store in Cyber City and from t-shirts to chinos to suits, and shirts to Nehru jackets to blazers, they have it all. The best part? They have a range of more than 800 fabrics so you’ll be sure to find something that suits your style
We love how they have given a spin to work-wear by using different patterns, which is a refreshing change from the usual monotony. Their range of formal wear is perfect to ace the corporate look. Combining traditional elements with modern aesthetics, their garments are drenched in a variety of rich colours, prints and patterns.
What particularly caught our eye is how their collection is a mix of minimalism, comfort and quality. Though their silhouettes are classic, they have an intricate contrast detailing, providing an impressive formal look perfect for all those presentations and meetings. We’re totally obsessing over their classic, simple yet bold designs that are sure to make you stand out.
How Much Does It Cost?
Their shirts start at Rs 2,499. Nehru jackets start at Rs 4,999 while the suits are priced at Rs 13,999. If you’re looking for accessories such as ties, cufflinks and pocket squares, the starting price for those is Rs 699. They have a deal where you can get a pack of 3 formal shirts at Rs 4,999.
Pro-Tip
Folks working in Cyber City, we have good news for you! Minizmo has corporate tie ups with most offices based in cyber city and is offering special corporate deals (contact your admin for more details). And if you’re anyway travelling to Gurgaon, make sure to check out this store. They also have an outlet at DLF Promenade in Vasant Kunj. So whether you’re on the hunt to amp up your workwear outfit, or are searching for Nehru jackets for those evening get-togethers, look no further as Minizmo is the one-stop destination where you’ll find all the trendiest styles. Follow them on Instagram to see more of their collection.
