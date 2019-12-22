Book Your Tickets For The Silent Disco Festival In Rishikesh Here

Take a break from work and enjoy the natural beauty of Uttrakhand. Don't miss the Silent Disco Festival happening once again in Rishikesh with adventures like river rafting, water trekking, cliff jumping and more activities.

The Rishikesh trip will start on 20 Dec, which also includes a Silent Disco Party at a campsite.



Trip Inclusions:



2 Days & 1 Night stay in Rishikesh.

Travel by AC comfortable Bus.

Stay in Swiss tent near River.

Silent Disco Festival Entry Passes.

River rafting (18 Km from Shivpuri)

All meals (1 Breakfast | 1 Lunch | 1 Dinner | Evening snack)

Waterfall trekking (optional)

Cliff jumping and Body surfacing during the river rafting.

Bonfire in Evening.

In-House sports: badminton, volley ball, cricket etc.

Trip manager during the trip.

Trip Cost:



Normal Camp: INR 4700/- per person

Luxury Camp: INR 4900/- per person

Cottage: INR 5200/- per person