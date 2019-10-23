Stores For Make-Up, Accessories & Decor

In Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj and looking to shop anything but apparel? Then, let us sort it for you. Ranging from home decor, jewellery, footwear, to beauty brands, we found some of the best stores for your needs.
So, when are you shopping next?
In Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj and looking to shop anything but apparel? Then, let us sort it for you. Ranging from home decor, jewellery, footwear, to beauty brands, we found some of the best stores for your needs.
So, when are you shopping next?
We all love Miniso, don't we? Well, if you put up somewhere near Vasant Kunj, let us tell you that Miniso also has an outlet in Ambience Mall. It is located on the second floor and it's pretty huge so, go grab all the cute stuff.
Located on the first floor, Accessorize has a lot to offer. From footwear to trendy accessories to deck up your hair, or for your neck or wrists, you'll find it all. Also, let us tell you that Accessorize also stocks up really cute accessories that are perfect for a beach vacay (think slippers, straw bags, bandanas). Although, a bit on the pricier side, the quality they offer is top-notch.
Looking for silver jewellery? Well, if you are in Ambience Mall, then you are lucky because Belirams will sort all your needs if you wish to invest in silver gifts, jewellery, and more. Offering a wide range, you even have an option of buying their stuff online with free shipping and a cash-on-delivery option.
Offering formal and casual footwear for both men and women, this brand houses comfiest of the shoes. Also, the brand has this amazing feature known as, Privé by Berleigh where you simply make an appointment with the team, share the specifications in terms of size, style, colour, and their sales representative will visit you and take you through their collection that matches your requirements. From the convenience of your home, you'll be able to make the selection.
So, go shop right now!
Located on the ground floor, Eske has a really good collection of bags for both men and women. The brand also has travel bags, trolleys, and accessories. What's best about Eske is that they even recycle your worn-out leather bags and accessories. Just in case, you have any, simply get it to their boutique and you'll get 20% off on your new purchase from them.
Wish to revamp your space? Home Centre might be the perfect solution. Offering a wide range of furniture and home decor, this brand has loads of stuff that will suit your requirement. Also, the stuff here is not too expensive so, yes a big thumbs up for that!
This skincare brand from Korea has gained a lot of popularity in India and of course, there are a lot of reasons for it. Quite famous for its sheet masks and face serums, it is undoubtedly one of the best brands to invest in. Located on the first floor of Ambience Mall, head here and stock up on all your skincare needs.
Quite famous for bed sheets, towels, table linens, rugs, and dinning place mats, Maspar is located on the ground floor of the mall. Everything that is available is of the best quality and we are sure, you'll find stuff here that will suit your needs. Also, you can go through their website to get a better understanding of their products.
Dealing in imitation jewellery, Ramaya has a good range of fashion earrings, bracelets, necklace, and more. They even have artificial bridal jewellery in Kundan, Meenakari, pearl and stone beads so, if you do not wish to spend big on jewellery, this should be your go-to place.
This Hong-Kong based brand was recently launched in India and has rapidly started gaining popularity. It was only sometime back when the brand opened one of its biggest outlets in Ambience Mall. WK Life has a wide range of electronic gadgets, mobile accessories, power banks, back packs, handbags, kids accessories, and a lot more. So, when are you visiting?
With its product placement in over 2000 stores across the globe, Hidesign offers good quality handcrafted leather. Recently, the brand has come up with its new collection called The Wild West which we feel you should definitely check out. You'll find backpacks, crossbody bags, wallets in subtle colour tones that would definitely lure you to buy.
Comments (0)