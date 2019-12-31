Decor Lovers, Sign Up NOW For A 20% Discount On This Stellar Brand's Products!

This Christmas season, we come bearing gifts for LBB users! We've collaborated with the good folks at 55 Luxe, an online platform that offers luxury decor and home accessories, for an exclusive discount. As part of this, LBB users can avail a 20% discount when they shop from 55 Luxe's website. The discount is valid online only between Dec 15th and Dec 31st, but on all of their products.

So, you can choose to buy anything, be it their classy-looking lamps or their compact table sets, and all of it, will be on discount only for you! We particularly have our eyes on their cement toothbrush holders, their beautiful placemats, and don't even get us started about their planters; They're everything we need to make our Pinterest boards come to life.

Now all you've got to do to avail the discount? Click on the register button, fill in all your details, and we'll share a unique code with you via email. Apply that code on your cart when you check out on 55 Luxe's website, and that's pretty much it. Shop away!