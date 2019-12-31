Decor Lovers, Sign Up NOW For A 20% Discount On This Stellar Brand's Products!

20% Off On 55 Luxe's Products For LBB Users

Sun - Tue | 15-31 Dec, 2019

12:00 AM - 12:00 AM

55 Luxe

This Christmas season, we come bearing gifts for LBB users! We've collaborated with the good folks at 55 Luxe, an online platform that offers luxury decor and home accessories, for an exclusive discount. As part of this, LBB users can avail a 20% discount when they shop from 55 Luxe's website. The discount is valid online only between Dec 15th and Dec 31st, but on all of their products.

So, you can choose to buy anything, be it their classy-looking lamps or their compact table sets, and all of it, will be on discount only for you! We particularly have our eyes on their cement toothbrush holders, their beautiful placemats, and don't even get us started about their planters; They're everything we need to make our Pinterest boards come to life.

Now all you've got to do to avail the discount? Click on the register button, fill in all your details, and we'll share a unique code with you via email. Apply that code on your cart when you check out on 55 Luxe's website, and that's pretty much it. Shop away!

55 Luxe is an online-only e-store. While they're based out of Noida, they ship their products across the country.

The discount is valid between Dec 15, 12am to Dec 31st, 12am. It'll be applicable on all of 55 Luxe's products on their website. There is no minimum order value, and the code is applicable PAN India.

Also, we'd love it if you could share pictures of your epic purchases with us via social media. Don't forget to tag us and 55 Luxe (@55luxe), and of course, happy shopping!

