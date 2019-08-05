Delhi Peeps, Check Out Chokore Store At Select CITYWALK For Premium Accessories At Affordable Prices!

How many brands have you heard of, that do accessories for men? Very few, if not none, we are assuming. Chokore, centred on the world of squares, offers a wide range of accessories for men and women such as pocket squares, ties, cravats, cufflinks, collar accessories, scarves, stoles, bags and more. With a focus on Indian design elements, which is their USP, they also have apparel for men including kurtas, casual shirts and exclusive sets for gifting. Read on to know more about their collection.

