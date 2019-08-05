How many brands have you heard of, that do accessories for men? Very few, if not none, we are assuming. Chokore, centred on the world of squares, offers a wide range of accessories for men and women such as pocket squares, ties, cravats, cufflinks, collar accessories, scarves, stoles, bags and more. With a focus on Indian design elements, which is their USP, they also have apparel for men including kurtas, casual shirts and exclusive sets for gifting. Read on to know more about their collection.
Delhi Peeps, Check Out Chokore Store At Select CITYWALK For Premium Accessories At Affordable Prices!
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: MALVIYA NAGAR
Tie Me Crazy
What we love about Chokore is that their tie and cravat selection, which is pure silk, is totally unique and quirky. You’ll find ties designed with India motifs and colours like fuschia and orange, lemon green, dark grey and red linen, bright fuschia and more. Prices start at Rs 900 and go up to Rs 1,200.
Pocket Squares
Looking formal just got more trendy thanks to Chokore’s pure silk stylish pocket square options! We’re absolutely in love with their ‘two-in-one black red-Indian at heart line’ square that is completely dapper. Ace the dressy look with this and get ready to be the centre of attention! Prices of pocket squares range from Rs 700 to Rs 1,200. The unique Banaras range of pocket squares from Chokore is elegant and ideal for all social gatherings and special occasions such as weddings and festivals.
Kurtas For Men
Chokore also largely focuses on men’s cotton kurtas that have striking shades and designs with a distinct Indian identity. The kurtas have unique colours like chocolate brown, light sea green and solid orange that are certain to brighten up your look. Prices are between Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,700.
Stylish Stoles And Scarves
Ladies, no need to feel left out! Chokore has a range of beautiful silk stoles and scarves that will be sure to amp up your summer look. Pair the ‘printed mustard and yellow rust silk stole’ over a white kurti or black top and look your absolute best! These lovely pieces are priced at Rs 1500.
How's The Store?
The Chokore store at Select CITYWALK is the perfect example of how to make the best use of a small space. In spite of the minimal area, they have more than 750 items at the store! All items are beautifully displayed and the entire store is very visually appealing. If you prefer online shopping, no need to fret as they offer that too!
So, We're Saying...
What are you waiting for? Go check out Chokore right away and get your A-game on! Their products are also ideal for gifting, especially for international guests. And the best part is, none of these items will burn a hole in your pocket. Getting world class accessories at affordable prices is a total win-win situation, right?
