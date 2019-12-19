Found Your Perfect Partner? These Professionals Will Join You Every Step Of The Way To Recreate Your Special Moments!

After all, if your friends don’t go crazy instagramming and tagging some cute couple’s hashtags, is that even a wedding worth having? Umm no! Think of how many memories are marked in a wedding that are worth living over and over. Whether it's the best friend’s hilarious speech about college days spent with the groom, or the brides sisters attempt to grab the spotlight with her dance that recreates the couple's love story, there's always some laughs and tears that can’t be missed out upon. So, count Meher & Chan, the duo behind Knots and Dots in to make your day extra special thanks to their unconditional enthusiasm. Art photo prints or personalised wedding albums or pretty much anything else that the couple could ask for, the duo specialises in all kinds of photography and videography for weddings, anywhere in the world. If you want to have your whole wedding (both sides that is) captured in a stunning video journey, save the date photos and videos or wedding polaroids, they would be happy to ‘Knot the T’s and Dot the I’s’ and join you every step of the way to recreate your most special day. What more could one ask for? Ohh btw, did I mention they even give you the option to host a ‘wedding premiere’ and a curated print exhibit complete with popcorn and a three-course meal!