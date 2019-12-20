Delhiites, Hit Up HyperLocal Located In SDA For All The Happy Vibes!

Visit this multi story restaurant during the day and enjoy the friendly and relaxed vibe. The outlet transforms into an upbeat bar when the sun goes down ensuring that you enjoy every moment fully! The menu at HyperLocal is vast, offering a variety of global cuisine. Each dish has been researched thoroughly by the Chef and aims to provide a wholesome 'culinary experience'. The menu comprises of exotic dishes such as their signature dishes that include a wide variety of cuisines. In case you’re in the mood for some fusion cuisine, then try out ranging from Mutton Galouti (served with warqi parantha), all time favourite Baked Nachos with Salsa, Chilli Cheese Poppes, Chilli Chipotle to a fresh Beetroot & Feta Salad with Olive and Jalapenos and our favouritest Kulfi Falooda and Old Monk Infused Gulab Jamun shots. The list doesn’t end here. They also have Veg and Non Veg Nanza (thin crust naan topped with cheese, chicken and veggies), Chettinad Chicken Malabar Tacos, Pesto Fish Tikka and so much more! Yes, we know. Our mouths are watering as well! However the list doesn’t end there! In short, Hyperlocal’s menu ensures everyone who visits goes on a gastronomic journey with a sated palate.

A good meal always consists of a good cocktail/drink to go with. Hyperlocal ensures that the area has also been justified to the fullest. The exotic cocktail menu is as experimental as it is delicious. It consists of several unique drinks from all over the world, named after their respective country of origin such as Californian Ice-Tea Breaker, Pirate Punch just to name a few. However, we highly recommend you all to try their signature cocktails such as Green Lantern, Thyme of Your Life (we love the pun in this one!), Beer Barrel Cocktail and more! In case you have Zomato Gold, you’re in for a winner! Hyperlocal via Zomato Gold is giving users 2+2 on drinks so every day is happy hours!