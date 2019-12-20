Nestled in the familiar locality of SDA, HyperLocal is the perfect amalgamation of primitive charm and modern architecture! Helmed by Vaibhav Poonia and Abhishek Kapur, this restaurant is said to be the personification of happy vibes. From their whimsical interiors and rustic wooden furniture lending this multi-story pub a Colonial vibe to the extensive menu (involving multi cuisine dishes) ensures that there’s something for everyone here to enjoy! Visit this place to experience something this different and exquisite!
Delhiites, Hit Up HyperLocal Located In SDA For All The Happy Vibes!
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
Nestled in the familiar locality of SDA, HyperLocal is the perfect amalgamation of primitive charm and modern architecture! Helmed by Vaibhav Poonia and Abhishek Kapur, this restaurant is said to be the personification of happy vibes. From their whimsical interiors and rustic wooden furniture lending this multi-story pub a Colonial vibe to the extensive menu (involving multi cuisine dishes) ensures that there’s something for everyone here to enjoy! Visit this place to experience something this different and exquisite!
What's On Menu?
Visit this multi story restaurant during the day and enjoy the friendly and relaxed vibe. The outlet transforms into an upbeat bar when the sun goes down ensuring that you enjoy every moment fully! The menu at HyperLocal is vast, offering a variety of global cuisine. Each dish has been researched thoroughly by the Chef and aims to provide a wholesome 'culinary experience'. The menu comprises of exotic dishes such as their signature dishes that include a wide variety of cuisines. In case you’re in the mood for some fusion cuisine, then try out ranging from Mutton Galouti (served with warqi parantha), all time favourite Baked Nachos with Salsa, Chilli Cheese Poppes, Chilli Chipotle to a fresh Beetroot & Feta Salad with Olive and Jalapenos and our favouritest Kulfi Falooda and Old Monk Infused Gulab Jamun shots. The list doesn’t end here. They also have Veg and Non Veg Nanza (thin crust naan topped with cheese, chicken and veggies), Chettinad Chicken Malabar Tacos, Pesto Fish Tikka and so much more! Yes, we know. Our mouths are watering as well! However the list doesn’t end there! In short, Hyperlocal’s menu ensures everyone who visits goes on a gastronomic journey with a sated palate.
A good meal always consists of a good cocktail/drink to go with. Hyperlocal ensures that the area has also been justified to the fullest. The exotic cocktail menu is as experimental as it is delicious. It consists of several unique drinks from all over the world, named after their respective country of origin such as Californian Ice-Tea Breaker, Pirate Punch just to name a few. However, we highly recommend you all to try their signature cocktails such as Green Lantern, Thyme of Your Life (we love the pun in this one!), Beer Barrel Cocktail and more! In case you have Zomato Gold, you’re in for a winner! Hyperlocal via Zomato Gold is giving users 2+2 on drinks so every day is happy hours!
Pro Tip
Hyperlocal is a stunner of a cafe/restaurant which has managed to get its menu completely on point. They have started a collaboration with Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters as well so, when two great brands collaborate, what’s there not to love? Not to mention, they have ‘Happy Hours’ ALL days of the year! Their live performances are not to be missed! Monday through Sunday, they have themes ranging from MRP Mondays to Sufi Nights (on Wednesdays) to Laidback Sundays! In case you feel like ordering in, they have that option also! But we recommend you to head over to this place to create some beautiful memories with friends and family! Kick back your feet and have a chill time with only good vibes!
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
Comments (0)