Delicious Namkeen & Yum Quick Bites At This Cute Little Corner In Sarojini Nagar!

Sarojini Nagar market is famous for the best bargains when you are doing shopping, but this ever buzzing market is also famous for tasty street-style food. After doing lots of shopping and bargaining, do hop to Jawaharmal Namkeen corner to relish tasty rice dhokla, thepla with Mirchi achaar, laddoos and delectable nankeen. One must try their Chane masala namkeen, chana jor garam and namkeen samosa. All in all this place is a must-try for all foodies.