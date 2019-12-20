Vintage Porcelain, Pens & More: This Store Is A Collector's Dream Come True

Finding antique and vintage goods' stores outside of Old Delhi is a rarity. So, when we chanced upon Diplomats Gallery in Shivalik, we knew we had to check it out. And boy, were we impressed.

From fine porcelain to magnificent art decor, Diplomats Gallery has pre-owned goods from brands across the world. You'll find porcelain from Lladro, Wedgewood, Johnson Brothers, Noritake, and Satsuma at the store and some beautiful crystal pieces from Lalique, Daum, and Murano. Diplomats Gallery also has writing instruments from Mont Blanc, Cartier, and Sheaffer and some excellent oil paintings that would liven up any corner of your house.

All the pieces at Diplomats Gallery go through strict checks for authenticity and the stamps are proof enough that you are buying an original piece. While we can't reveal the actual prices of the products at Diplomats Gallery, trust us that you'll get high-end art deco brands and pieces at a fraction of their retail price here.

Diplomats Gallery is open from 10 AM - 8 PM on all days and Malviya Nagar on Yellow Line is the nearest metro station.