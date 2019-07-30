This Place In Lucknow Should Be On Your List For Some Amazing Galouti Kebabs!

Lucknow: The first thing that comes to our mind after hearing the name of this city is tunday Kebab. But what if I tell you that you can find better Galoutis somewhere? Head straight to Dastarkhwan in Lucknow to enjoy some soft and juicy Galouti kebabs that simply melt in your mouth. Not just that it serves some very tasty Chicken Kali Mirch and Boti kebab both of which are highly recommended. All these dishes served with hot and thin as paper Rumali roti make a complete meal for the foodies. Also when you are in Lucknow how can you miss on the Biryani? They have 2-3 branches in the city. The one we went to was a small joint with 3-4 tables. You can enjoy seeing the rotis tossed in the air in the process of making. To give it a perfect finish you can end your meal with the local dessert Makhan Malai or Malaiyo as it is popularly known as. It is basically a sweetened cream that has been beaten to make it soft and fluffy.