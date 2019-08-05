Drink Coffee & Donate To Friendicoes With This Brand's Adorable Campaign!

One of our favourite cold brew brands in Delhi, Third Roast, is turning one and they're celebrating their anniversary in the most adorable way possible!

The brand has collaborated with six artists to create limited edition custom labels for their cold brew bottles. These labels come with cute puppy and cat caricatures, and honestly, coffee bottles have never looked this cute! But the best part? All proceeds from the sale of these bottles will be donated to Friendicoes, a group that runs animal shelters across Delhi NCR.

Thankfully, Third Roast has already managed to sell more than half of these limited edition bottles, but in case you love coffee and animals, and would like to contribute as well, get your hands on one (or all six) of these bottles right away. They've got five flavours (but six different label designs) - Vanilla, Vietnameasy, Almondo, Straight Up Black, and Old Skool Brew.

See, coffee always makes the world a better place! Now, go on, do good and drink coffee.