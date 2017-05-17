Drink Down Memory Lane: Visit Your All-Time Favourite Bars This Weekend

At Blues, you’ll be greeted by posters of Pink Floyd, Elvis and Nickelback adorning the walls {and on the speakers, of course}. Their drinks menu hasn’t changed much over the years, and we always find ourselves ordering the Caribbean Tea {vodka, gin, triple Sec, peach schnapps, white rum, lime mix and cranberry juice} and the LIIT.

For a bite to eat, don’t look beyond the BBQ chicken wings.