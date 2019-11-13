You nominated, you voted, the jury deliberated, and we got the winners of Top Emerging Brands Awards in 2018. And while we’re ready to kick off another round of Top Emerging Brand Awards this year, we couldn’t possibly do that without looking back to our previous year’s winners who are now a regular feature in our Little Black Book.
Drumroll Please: Throwing It Back to 2018’s Top Emerging Brand Award Winners
Cafes & Restaurants:
We’re always on the lookout for new places to checkout and grab a scrumptious grub. Check out last year’s winners to where you can eat local:Fig & Maple
Beauty & Skincare
If skincare and beauty is super important to you, what could be better than finding the right products for you that are homegrown and local, right?The Man Company
Food & Beverages
Stop! Don’t reach for the same packet of chips you’ve been eating for years and grab these new, cool, local options instead!
Design
From clothes, home decor to accessories, creativity runs wild in the design category and here are the winners who made it to the top!
Comments (0)