Need A Wardrobe Makeover? Get These Stunning Pieces From Bageeya to Revamp It Now!
In case you’ve been scrounging around to give your wardrobe that much needed revamp, Bageeya is here with its ever-so-awesome & eco-friendly prints. Dipped in Immune Marigold & Healing Lac dyes, these products will ensure that you stay on top of your fashion game, the natural way. Read on to scroll through the 4 fab pieces you must have!
Handwoven Tussar Pashmina Reversible Kimono
For those of you who are bored of the age-old coats & want to give your #OOTD that oomph factor, we suggest you try this one. Dabbed with the goodness of Immune Marigold, the kimono comes with a bright yellow hue on one side & bagru block print in vegetable dye on the other. The pockets are made from banaras brocade & they’ve got a kimono for every occasion & personality, so we say you must check this one out! The best part? You can pair this with just about anything for that extra edge!
Handwoven Silk Chanderi Detachable Sari
This signature handcrafted detachable sari in handwoven Chanderi silk is dyed in Kantha & Immune Marigold to give that edge to your attire. The sari comes in 5 exclusive combination dyes. The detachable pallu doubles as a dupatta when separated, giving you the option of sporting it the way you wish. Also, just FYI, Kantha restrains fungal growth while Marigold helps soothe sensitive skin thus making this much more than just a sari. The pallu can also be detached & sported as a dupatta! We love the versatility that the brand binds into its pieces!
Eco-dyed Nehru Jacket
This Nehru jacket is perfect for men and comes with the healing medicinal properties of Lac. Known for its anti-bacterial properties, Lac helps keep clothes clean & fresh as new! Sport this fancy jacket over a plain kurta or just about any of your regular wardrobe options to give your look that quirky touch.
Flowers from Bageeya Sari
This signature sari from Bageeya comes dyed in Lac that is known for its anti-bacterial properties and has long been in use for reducing weight, strengthening bones & controlling heart rate. Lac Dye is a deep red colourant that blends this piece in a rich pinkish hue. The pallu comes embellished with handmade flowers and embedded with coconut buttons. They’re natural-dyed & handcrafted in Chanderi silk. The contrasting kalamkari or bagru print fall runs around the edges of the sari, making it look classy with a touch of festive.
Pro Tip
We’re all stoked to check out the edgy outfit options at Bageeya. Get ordering people, as this awesome brand is sure to get heads turning the next time you ace ‘The Bageeya Look’ on the street. We’ve heard they also customize pieces for you as per your choice of fabric, print and dye. So now you get your outfit, your way at Bageeya!
