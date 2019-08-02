4 Embellished Clutches Carrie Bradshaw Would Carry In 2019

I'm not afraid to admit I'm constantly watching reruns of Sex And The City for love and dating advice, lifelong friendship dynamics and of course major Carrie Bradshaw fashion inspo.



Thanks to the 90s and early 2000s trends resurgence, the iconic Carrie Bradshaw look has made its way back into the fashion spotlight. To remind you why we all love her so much - she constantly took risks, didn't follow fashion rules and strutted all her out-of-the-box styles with the utmost confidence. These clutches require exactly that. Read on for a classy Carrie Bradshaw spin to embellished clutches...



