Empower A Painter & Invest In Desi Truck Art At This Online Store

With the rise in the popularity of pre-painted trucks and plastic, story-less stickers that can be put up on trucks, an entire community of truck painters not only lost their business and struggle for their bare-minimum sustenance, they also had to resort to other occupations and part ways with their art. As someone who grew up watching these painters create art on the canvas of their choice — trucks, the owner, Farid Bawa, couldn’t shake the feeling that something needed to be done about the plight of these artists. He started All India Permit with an agenda to give these people the platform to showcase their art to the world, and to empower them to be proud of their profession.

Their vision is to preserve truck art — one artist at a time.The meet each artist personally and provide them with a canvas, Cold Rolled (CR) steel sheets which are used to make truck panels. After the artists paint these sheets, All India Permit makes it visible to the world by putting them up for anyone to buy. Artists get majority of the sale earnings, which in turn helps them gain financial stability, and more than anything else, pride and love for their art.

All their art is on display on their website where you can place your order. They’re also coming up with an eight-day mobile exhibition, but unfortunately, Delhi isn’t on the list of lucky cities that get to witness this one-of-a-kind exhibition. We say that you give their website a look, and pick some quirky and desi art for your home.