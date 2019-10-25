From Swimming With Turtles To Driving Up Mountains, Book Your Flight Tickets To Muscat With GoAir NOW!

This perfume factory is a luxury fragrance house that is well-known for its finely crafted fragrances. The only ingredients used in the perfumes are natural flowers! At the factory, you’ll witness the entire process of making one of the most expensive perfumes in the world- which draws inspiration from the rich cultural heritage of Oman.

#LBBTip: It’s always cheaper to book in advance. So, Finalise your plans at the earliest and book right away with GoAir! Apply ASAP for leave on 11th November! #BookNowSaveMore

