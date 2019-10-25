Are your LONG WEEKEND plans sorted? In case you’re wondering what we’re talking about, we’ve got great news for you- there’s a 4-day weekend coming up! Guru Nanak Jayanti is falling on a Tuesday (12th November), which means that you just have to take an off on Monday, and head out to an exotic vacation! What’s even better is that you can totally take a short trip abroad. We strongly recommend that you visit Muscat, Oman. Wedged between oceans and mountains, Muscat is truly a delight to visit. With GoAir’s daily direct flights from Mumbai and Kannur starting at only INR 5909, you can’t find a better deal than this! If you still aren’t convinced, here’s a list of unique experiences that only Muscat offers.
From Swimming With Turtles To Driving Up Mountains, Book Your Flight Tickets To Muscat With GoAir NOW!
Are your LONG WEEKEND plans sorted? In case you’re wondering what we’re talking about, we’ve got great news for you- there’s a 4-day weekend coming up! Guru Nanak Jayanti is falling on a Tuesday (12th November), which means that you just have to take an off on Monday, and head out to an exotic vacation! What’s even better is that you can totally take a short trip abroad. We strongly recommend that you visit Muscat, Oman. Wedged between oceans and mountains, Muscat is truly a delight to visit. With GoAir’s daily direct flights from Mumbai and Kannur starting at only INR 5909, you can’t find a better deal than this! If you still aren’t convinced, here’s a list of unique experiences that only Muscat offers.
Experience Perfumes From Natural Flowers At The Amouage Perfume Factory
This perfume factory is a luxury fragrance house that is well-known for its finely crafted fragrances. The only ingredients used in the perfumes are natural flowers! At the factory, you’ll witness the entire process of making one of the most expensive perfumes in the world- which draws inspiration from the rich cultural heritage of Oman.
#LBBTip: It’s always cheaper to book in advance. So, Finalise your plans at the earliest and book right away with GoAir! Apply ASAP for leave on 11th November! #BookNowSaveMore
Spot Dolphins & Swim With Turtles At This Cruise
The pristine waters of Oman are home to wild dolphins, and several species of whales. Boarding a cruise to watch the dolphins in their natural habitat is a must! If you’re feeling adventurous, you can even jump into the water and swim with the turtles! Sounds cool, right?
#LBBTip: GoAir offers direct flights from Delhi to Muscat via Kannur and Mumbai - at fares starting at only 5909!
Take A Long Drive Up To The Green Mountains
Jabal Akhdar, also known as the Green Mountains, are around a 2.5 hour drive away from Muscat. The viewpoints provide spectacular panoramas of the valleys and terraces. Head there to spend some quiet time, away from the desert heat, and amidst peaceful surroundings.
#LBBTip: Trust us, if you don’t experience Muscat, you’re going to seriously miss out. Adding it to bucketlist is so passé, Go Air’s unbelievable prices enable you to experience it NOW. So gather your friends right away and book your tickets #GoAir!
Meet The Locals
The Al Qurum Park is an oasis of green in the rocky and sandy environment of Muscat. A blend of state fair and cultural festivals, it is the site of many festivals in Oman. It is also a great place to meet locals.
#LBBTip: Download The GoAir mobile app and use the promocode GOAPP to get 10% off on bookings!
Comments (0)