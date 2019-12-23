Explore Old Delhi On A Bicycle As Part of This Epic Tour - Monday

The Shah Jahan Tour is DelhiByCycle’s classic recipe for an exhilarating glimpse into the life and times of the great Mughal Emperor, Shah Jahan and the 1500 acre expanse of his capital – Shahjahanabad. At the time of its construction in the 17th Century, it was arguably the most prosperous and beautiful city in the world. On this Old Delhi bike tour, you will see glimpses of the past.

Today, when you pass through its four-hundred-year-old web of alleys held together with great big meshes of electric cables and infused with the smell of brewing tea and simmering breakfast curry, you will see a mind-boggling co-existence of the past and the future, competing for your attention.





Emerging from this rainforest, thick with traditional architecture- typical of Shah Jahan’s time, you will find yourself in a Delhi of another time while you also see the Red Fort, Jama Masjid, the Spice Market and tranquil Civil Lines, the former British colonial area as a sharp contrast to hectic Old Delhi.





This Old Delhi bike tour is here to give you all these experiences. Come experience Old Delhi with our Shah Jahan tour.