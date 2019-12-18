Explore Old Delhi On A Bicycle As Part of This Epic Tour - Wednesday

The information in this post might be outdated

The Shah Jahan Tour - Delhi by Cycle

₹ 1850 upwards

Wed | 18 Dec, 2019

6:30 AM - 10:00 AM

Delhi By Cycle Meeting Point

Address: MCD Parking, Turkman Gate, Asif Ali Road, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

What's Happening?

The Shah Jahan Tour is DelhiByCycle’s classic recipe for an exhilarating glimpse into the life and times of the great Mughal Emperor, Shah Jahan and the 1500 acre expanse of his capital – Shahjahanabad. At the time of its construction in the 17th Century, it was arguably the most prosperous and beautiful city in the world. On this Old Delhi bike tour, you will see glimpses of the past.

Today, when you pass through its four-hundred-year-old web of alleys held together with great big meshes of electric cables and infused with the smell of brewing tea and simmering breakfast curry, you will see a mind-boggling co-existence of the past and the future, competing for your attention.

Emerging from this rainforest, thick with traditional architecture- typical of Shah Jahan’s time, you will find yourself in a Delhi of another time while you also see the Red Fort, Jama Masjid, the Spice Market and tranquil Civil Lines, the former British colonial area as a sharp contrast to hectic Old Delhi.

This Old Delhi bike tour is here to give you all these experiences. Come experience Old Delhi with our Shah Jahan tour.

How’s the venue?

Departure location: Delhi By Cycle Meeting Point

Return location: Delite Cinema, Old Delhi

Make a note

INCLUDED:

Well maintained comfortable city bicycles

Chai (traditional Indian tea) & biscuits

Breakfast at famous Karim’s restaurant

Baby seat (optional, on request)

Two English/Hindi speaking guides

A bottle of mineral water

Helmets (optional, on request)

Service tax of 9%


NOT INCLUDED

Transport to and from Hotel

Gratuity (Optional)

Any personal expenses

Anything not mentioned in cost included

The tour will start at 6.30am sharp, so all participants are requested to reach the venue at least 15 minutes prior to the reporting time.

Price

