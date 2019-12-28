Explore The Stunning Lodhi Art District On A Bicycle At This Curated Tour- Saturday

Curated Street Art Tour On Bicycle - Lodhi Art District

₹ 1200 upwards

Sat | 28 Dec, 2019

6:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Lodhi Art District

Address: Institutional Area, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi

What's Happening?

The interactive cycle tour will take you through the neighbourhood of Lodhi Colony to acquaint you with India’s first public art district. The tour will introduce you to the stories and concepts that inspired the project and its many artworks, alongside giving you an insight into the history of the location. Today, Lodhi Colony houses more than 50 works of street art, including some Augmented Reality pieces, and the tour provides a great way to experience art (and the city) in a new format.

The tour will run for a duration of approximately 3.5 hours and will end at Humayun’s Tomb where one can delve into the history or visit the Sunday market at Sunder Nursery after the tour. Visitors will be led by a guide who will furnish the expedition with their expertise and stories. A co-guide will also accompany the group for any additional help and/or safety. We’ll take a break from bicycling halfway to re-energize with some tea and snacks at the park close to the vicinity. Participants may also use this window to engage in conversations and procure more information about the project.

As a participant, we expect you to be moderately good with a bicycle and ready to ride a distance of around 11 kms. Tour-specific details will be shared with the participants a day prior to the tour. Participants are required to report at the meeting point on time on the day of the tour.

How’s the venue?

Venue for the tour is Lodhi Art District.

Make a note

INCLUDED

Well maintained comfortable city bicycles

Two English/Hindi speaking guides

Chai (traditional Indian tea) & biscuits

A bottle of mineral water

Helmets (optional, on request) GST 5%

Baby seat (optional, on request)


NOT INCLUDED

Transport to and from Hotel

Gratuity/Tips (Optional)

Any Personal Expenses

Anything not mentioned in Cost Included

Humayun's Tomb parking lot is both the meeting point and the return point for the tour. The tour will start at 6.30am sharp, so all participants are requested to reach the venue at least 15 minutes prior to the reporting time.

Price

₹1200 upwards
