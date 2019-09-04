Explore This Cosy Resort & Cafe In Bhimtal For Your Next Getaway Destination

For visualizing and experiencing the natural beauty, rhythm of raindrops and feel the smell of soil and the fresh air in the monsoon season, Bhimtal a range of Himalayas is one of the most preferred hill stations in Uttarakhand with cool highland climate and a beautiful Lake in God’s own land ( Devbhoomi ) and one of the best adventures place for all tourists. Bhimtal gives indiscernible kind of happiness by its natural greener look and freshness of the air. Monsoon showers will definitely catch your soul and gives a romantic feel that you will never forget. This time is the peerless vital attraction for young tourists because they can create pleasant memories with smasher monsoon at this Lakeside resort. For all those self-driving tourists out there ( 7Hours drive from Delhi), Lazy Bear Resort is the best destination for those who enjoy a rainy mood. Lake beside the road is an amazing experience for adventures and relish the way to Lazy Bear. Bhimtal is highlighted with the beauty of mountains in Uttarakhand. LAZY BEAR RESORT & CAFÉ (BHIMTAL LAKESIDE): This is one of the best places to absorb the greenery in Bhimtal during monsoon season. There is a natural freshwater lake with a small island on it which is converted into an aquarium. You can enjoy the full view of the lake from your bed. There are walking paths along with the lake, with that you can simply enjoy the lush green foliage and fishes. Boating and kayaking facilities also available here, so you can enjoy the different viewpoint of Lake.