Exploring The Rich Heritage Of Udaipur, City Palace

City palace is a very beautiful heritage of udaipur. This palace was built by Maharana Udai Singh II. It is located on the bank of Lake Pichola. The palace has a very beautiful view & from the top of the palace the entire city can be seen which looks magical in evening. It has restaurants inside too from where entire lake is visible. It also has museum which is open to public, the museum has many historic and ancient items which were used by the royal families. Professional photography is not allowed, but you can always take photos from your phone ;) . The palace is really big and covers a huge area therefore it takes a whole day to cover it all.