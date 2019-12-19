Hungry At Work? Order From Famous House Of Sandwiches, Gurgaon

We’re always on the lookout for delicious meals, delivered straight to our desk. New in G-Town, Famous House of Sandwiches {FHOS} has taken up the rather daunting task of perfecting the deceptively complex sandwich.

We’ve heard rave reviews about this delivery-only outlet that’s currently zooming to DLF Phase – III and Cyber City. Their menu is a small, but has an interesting selection of sandwiches and salads. Choose your own bread – they have five variants – and build the perfect sandwich. They also have wraps and burgers on the menu.

We’ll be trying their Lamb Merguez burger – with housemade lamb sausages, paprika, fresh coriander pickles and an intriguing ‘secret sauce’ – and Iced Coffee super soon. If you’re looking for an alternative to the lunch you always order, try FHOS and let us know whether they upheld exacting sandwich standards.