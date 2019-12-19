Festive Gifts With Extra Fervour From Etasaa

I didn't know what the word 'Etasaa' meant, so the last time I shopped there, I asked them only to be told that it's the Sanskrit word for 'desirable beauty'. Now everyone has a different object of desire and beyond chocolates and stilettos, I guess one of my objects of desire is home and kitchen decor. Not only because I cook for a living but because I love seeing and creating beautiful pictures of food, I love entertaining and I believe my dining room ought to be as pretty as my living room and as much a reflection of my personality! This is where Etasaa comes in, founded by the sister in law duo, Chandni and Vineeta Dassani who dreamed of merging modern designs with traditional Indian handicrafts and created a collection that encompasses, kitchen, decor, furnishings and exclusive gifting solutions as well. Their 3 years in the business has allowed them enough time to find the right sources and artisans to bring together edits that are pretty unique. I keep going back for wooden cheese trays, ceramic serving platters, gorgeous service trays and coffee mugs which I have way too many of but these guys keeping updating their collection! The furnishing selection makes we wish I had a larger home but I've found a way around that kind of shopping, giving my favourite pieces as gifts, I especially love their mats and cushion covers, so much so that I've decided to give Etasaa products as Diwali gifts this year! Their corporate gifting solutions now include festive gifting as well, with themed baskets and edits to make it easier for anyone who wants to give a personalized gift that goes beyond sweets and dry fruits. This season the most interesting theme is the Teen Patti theme with napkin rings and cocktail stirrers inspired by a deck of cards and the travel theme with passport covers baggage tag and travel themed cocktail stirrers. Apart from that the festive collection of candles and votive holders are ideal for your own home and to add to your own festive care package. The collection is huge but totally worth it, so here's one to add to your shopping list!