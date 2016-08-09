Find Paradise At Boutique Mansion Jade 735

Who needs to splash out and go to an exotic location abroad when you can just head to Jade 735. Designed to be earthy, you can walk to the main house through what is called a Pisces Corridor; a tribute to Neptune, the God of water. Make your way through stone slabs functioning as stepping stones to a water body, ending in a swimming pool with a waterfall.

We also love the 5pm Lounge, which always manages to make it feel like it’s dusk. The plush deck doubles up as a dance floor, too, and is also ideal for yoga the next morning. The ultimate relaxation point, however, is The Swing In The Cloud. This private enclosure is great for a night under the stars, with the bed-cum-swing gently luring you into slumber. Throw in a significant other and it can be your personal cloud nine.