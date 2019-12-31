Shhh! Bring In The New Year At The First & Biggest Silent Disco Party In Delhi

It’s the start of an entirely new decade this New Years Eve and so you need to dance the night away with ALL of your friends. But then there’s the age old dilemma, someone wants Bollywood music another wants only EDM and the group gets split up. Well, no more!

Silent Owl is hosting the first Silent Disco Party in Delhi so you can decide exactly what you want to listen to! There’s 3 channels to choose from - Techno, EDM and Bollywood music- so you can take your pick and still get to be with your entire squad! So plug in the provided wireless headphones to the channel of your choice and that’s it! Let the silent dancing begin.

Beyond the dancing and the music, you’re spoilt for choice with an extensive menu of exciting cocktails and delicious dishes specially curated by Qla so you can recharge and refuel and head back to the dance floor.