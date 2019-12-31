F6D11B7C-1701-42FA-BFA7-8725E076EB19Promoted

Shhh! Bring In The New Year At The First & Biggest Silent Disco Party In Delhi

img-gallery-featured

Silent Disco Party

₹ 1000 only

Tue - Wed | 31 Dec, 2019 - 1 Jan, 2020

9:00 PM - 4:00 AM

twotone-location_on-24px
Qla

Address: 4-A, Near Seven Style Mile, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi

image-map-default

What's Happening

It’s the start of an entirely new decade this New Years Eve and so you need to dance the night away with ALL of your friends. But then there’s the age old dilemma, someone wants Bollywood music another wants only EDM and the group gets split up. Well, no more!

Silent Owl is hosting the first Silent Disco Party in Delhi so you can decide exactly what you want to listen to! There’s 3 channels to choose from - Techno, EDM and Bollywood music- so you can take your pick and still get to be with your entire squad! So plug in the provided wireless headphones to the channel of your choice and that’s it! Let the silent dancing begin.

Beyond the dancing and the music, you’re spoilt for choice with an extensive menu of exciting cocktails and delicious dishes specially curated by Qla so you can recharge and refuel and head back to the dance floor.

How's The Venue

Qla is a contemporary European space nestled in Mehrauli that is the perfect venue to start 2020! The gorgeous interiors, beautiful backdrop of Qutub Minar and New Years’ good vibes will make it extremely Instagram-worthy so your first post of the year is sorted!

Pro-Tip

If you register before 20th December, there’s perks to being an early bird! Entry is only INR 1000 and an all-inclusive pass, till 26th December, is INR 3500 (entry + unlimited food)!

Post that, passes for only entry are INR 1500 and entry+unlimited food will be INR 3999!

Price

₹1000 only

Silent Disco Party

₹ 1000 only

Tue - Wed | 31 Dec, 2019 - 1 Jan, 2020

9:00 PM - 4:00 AM

twotone-location_on-24px
Qla

Address: 4-A, Near Seven Style Mile, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi

image-map-default