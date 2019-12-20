FitToFight: The Story Of The Awesome Women Behind Friendicoes

Friendicoes is a shelter; a place where sick animals come to recuperate, abandoned pets find refuge and every soul is offered a voice as animal lovers unite to fight for their rights. It offers medical care to countless strays that have been ill-treated and forgotten by the society. Situated in Def Col, Friendicoes has been a refuge for sick, abandoned and injured animals in Delhi for over 28 years.

They cover pretty much the A-Z of animal care—from vaccinating, treating and caring for them, to putting them up for adoption. Friendicoes has pretty much single-handedly taken up the government and society and changed their perception towards the strays in the city, having already saved between 8000 – 12,000 dogs, equines, cats and other animals every year.