Ladies, Here's Where You Can Buy Some Great-Looking Formal Wear

Ladies, looking for formal dresses and great-fitting pants for work. We’ve got you 5 options where you’ll get exactly what you’re looking for. 

Allen Solly

Recommended For: Comfortable, evergreen items that’ll become your go-to. We’d recommend heading to any Allen Solly store near you, any time you’re having a formal fashion emergency. 

Allen Solly

Spark Mall, Ground Floor, Shop 21, Block C, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

Fable Street

Recommended For: Customising the fittings. This brand makes only work wear for women, and you need to submit your measurements so you get a piece that’s made just for you. 

FableStreet

The Label Life

Recommended For: Pieces That Look Effortlessly Stylish. With celeb stylists like Sussanne Khan, Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu, this brand is at the top of its game when it comes to formal apparel and accessories. You can shop online, or check out their collection at their store in Vasant Kunj.

The Label Life

Ajio

Recommended for: Trendy dresses, that are fit to wear from work to a dinner party. Their collection is chic, super versatile, and the service is on point too. 

AJIO.com

  • Upwards: ₹ 699