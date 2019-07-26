If you've got an important meeting coming up and need to impress your boss, don't panic. We found office-approved styles that'll make all your co-workers jealous.
Formal Meeting Coming Up? Here Are 5 Styles That Never Fail To Impress
Overlap Jumpsuit
Actress @kritivij has been rocking this formal look on repeat, and we're not complaining. The overlap jumpsuit is really distinct from our general workwear, I absolutely love the leafy green colour and the best part? It's really easy to pull off! Kriti finished her look with these textured handcrafted black mules (from Paio Shoes) and TBH, I'm hooked. But I have to say, the gorgeous floral laptop bag is what really did it for me - and yes, it's from another #awesome local brand on LBB called A and S accessories.
🏃🏻, get your hands on this look asap!
Stripe Denim Jacket
This stunning, clean-cut denim style is happiness in a blazer! Created with fun tape binding and functional front pockets, this will keep you snug in on a windy day and will attract attention in all the right ways. Pair it with a formal shirt, a pretty ruffle top or even your go-to denims. Our boss girl Shradha, rocked it with these uber-cool sneakers from Almari - my go-to shoe brand on LBB for quirky statement shoes.
