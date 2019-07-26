Formal Meeting Coming Up? Here Are 5 Styles That Never Fail To Impress

Actress @kritivij has been rocking this formal look on repeat, and we're not complaining. The overlap jumpsuit is really distinct from our general workwear, I absolutely love the leafy green colour and the best part? It's really easy to pull off! Kriti finished her look with these textured handcrafted black mules (from Paio Shoes) and TBH, I'm hooked. But I have to say, the gorgeous floral laptop bag is what really did it for me - and yes, it's from another #awesome local brand on LBB called A and S accessories.

🏃🏻, get your hands on this look asap!



