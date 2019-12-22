Foxtrot x The Craftsutra Present: Painting Party

Hosted By Nishi Sri
Foxtrot x The Craftsutra Painting Party

₹ 1599 upwards

Sun | 22 Dec, 2019

11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Foxtrot

Address: Shop 18, St Luke Marg, Khan Market, New Delhi

What's Happening?

How about spending your Sunday making some art and meeting new people in an artsy sesh? Sounds interesting, doesn’t it? Never held a paint brush? We have your back. Our artist will guide you step-by step through the completion of your masterpiece: A beautiful canvas painting.

This experience is for EVERYONE. You get to explore your artistic side with the guidance of our chill art instructor. Meet new people, make new memories, and let your creative juices flow. So, ditch the regular and discover this new way of partying.

How’s the venue?

Venue - Foxtrot, Khan Market, New Delhi

Make a note

𝗪𝗲 𝗯𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘆𝗼𝘂'𝗹𝗹 𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸𝘀𝗵𝗼𝗽 𝘀𝗼 𝗷𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗯𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 your creative self 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗲𝗻𝗷𝗼𝘆 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲. 𝗚𝗼 𝗵𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝗼𝘄𝗻 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗿𝗼 𝗺𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗽𝗶𝗲𝗰𝗲!.

No prior experience required. Just come and have a fun-filled morning and take home your masterpiece for that favorite wall of yours.

Price

₹1599 upwards
