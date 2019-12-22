Foxtrot x The Craftsutra Present: Painting Party

How about spending your Sunday making some art and meeting new people in an artsy sesh? Sounds interesting, doesn’t it? Never held a paint brush? We have your back. Our artist will guide you step-by step through the completion of your masterpiece: A beautiful canvas painting.

This experience is for EVERYONE. You get to explore your artistic side with the guidance of our chill art instructor. Meet new people, make new memories, and let your creative juices flow. So, ditch the regular and discover this new way of partying.

