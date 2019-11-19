When In Lonavala, Visit This Retreat For All Kinds Of Arts!

Manasi Bungalow

Lonavla, Maharashtra
12/121, Gharkul Society, Valvan, Lonavala, Maharashtra

What Makes It Awesome?

Manasi Bungalow is an upcoming artists collective retreat where artists of all genres can collaborate cocreate and coexist. The idea is to form a collective where all artists meet and collaborate and co-create all kinds of arts and its varied media! Do spread the word for this social cause.

Big Group, Bae, Family

