Fresh Air & Mesmerizing Mountains: Perfect Getaway In The Hills!

So we headed to the most charming hill station of Himachal, Kasauli. It was a mere 2.5 hours from our resort at Chandigarh. Sticking to our ‘lavish and meagre trip’ plan, and after a lot of searching, we came across this place called ‘Meadows on the ridge’ by ‘Vista Rooms’ on the outskirts of Kasauli. The first picture that popped up at their site was enough for us to lock it for booking. And, my God, what a perfect decision it was to stay there! place and accommodation have my heart. ‘Meadows on the ridge’ is a beautiful Victorian-style villa built in the 1960s on the edge of a hill. We stayed in this cute vintage style room ‘Mountain Breeze’. The room, along with the attic space upstairs (fulfilling my childhood wish to stay in such an attic space), and bathroom, boasted of beautiful English designs. Also, the staff at this property from helper to chef all were the sweetest and the most polite people we met on our whole trip. This property added to the excitement and charm that the hill station naturally carried. The sunset was to live for! We had an amazing time filled with peace and serenity, perfect to get into the vibe of a trip. This place can also be a perfect getaway for a weekend for people staying in Chandigarh or Delhi.