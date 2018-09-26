For many of us, there’s no joy in this world comparable to a hot cup of flavourful tea. And for people like us, Goa-based company, Tea Trunk is bringing mini trunks full of immense happiness in unique blends and flavours.
Apple Spice Or Matcha Cacao, Tea Blends From This Store Are Made To Perfection
Great For
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
Brainchild of Snigdha Manchanda, Tea Trunk sources its high quality leaves from estates all over India. They infuse the leaves with natural ingredients and supply leaves that are only whole and fresh. Packed in adorable tin boxes featuring a cute elephant, these wonderful tea mixes won't disappoint you with dusty-grainy leftovers.
We loved their marigold green tea, an enchanting brew combining the flavours of lemongrass, marigold and organic green tea. Priced at INR 500 for 15 tea bags, this blend is known to improve digestion and will compliment your detox regime.
If you want to curb your caffeine consumption, we highly recommend you try the Lavender White Tea for INR 1,350. This decadent blend is low in caffeine and is also a mild cure for insomnia.
Other popular tea blends are the apple spice black tea (a blend inspired by mulled wine and scented with the fruity flavours of apple, orange and cherry), the blue pea green tea (it's actually blue!) and our recent favourite, the cacao matcha green tea (packed with the health benefits of matcha and the chocolatey cacao flavour).
What Could Be Better
We know that tea blends are what Tea Trunk does best, but maybe a few more options on the teaware front would've been nice.
Pro Tip
Order Tea Trunk's sampler packs first. That way, you'll be able to try multiple options and will discover a favourite you can buy a bigger pack of later.
