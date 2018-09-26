Apple Spice Or Matcha Cacao, Tea Blends From This Store Are Made To Perfection

Brainchild of Snigdha Manchanda, Tea Trunk sources its high quality leaves from estates all over India. They infuse the leaves with natural ingredients and supply leaves that are only whole and fresh. Packed in adorable tin boxes featuring a cute elephant, these wonderful tea mixes won't disappoint you with dusty-grainy leftovers.

We loved their marigold green tea, an enchanting brew combining the flavours of lemongrass, marigold and organic green tea. Priced at INR 500 for 15 tea bags, this blend is known to improve digestion and will compliment your detox regime.

If you want to curb your caffeine consumption, we highly recommend you try the Lavender White Tea for INR 1,350. This decadent blend is low in caffeine and is also a mild cure for insomnia.



Other popular tea blends are the apple spice black tea (a blend inspired by mulled wine and scented with the fruity flavours of apple, orange and cherry), the blue pea green tea (it's actually blue!) and our recent favourite, the cacao matcha green tea (packed with the health benefits of matcha and the chocolatey cacao flavour).

