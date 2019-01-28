From Nature To Adventure: Rohtak Has A Lot To Offer!

Close to the main city, Tilyar Lake can be your go-to spot if you're looking for a quick picnic spot in Rohtak. It's even got a mini zoo that the kids are going to love. There are walking tracks, some eateries, and well, the lake itself—yep, there's even boating! We hear they've even added a small light and sound show there. A good option for a winter lunch amidst the greenery. We do hope the cleanliness was given more priority. It's about 42km away from Delhi.

There entry to the lake premises is free, however there's a small fee for the mini zoo (INR 10 for adults, INR 5 for kids).