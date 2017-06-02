We believe frozen yogurt achieves the perfect balance—it’s not as heavy as ice cream and yet, has a certain edge over regular flavoured yogurt {we’re all for switching it up}. We’ve picked out a few spots for your froyo fix.
Blueberry, Chocolate & Whisky: Cool Down With A Cup Of Frozen Yogurt This Summer
Cocoberry
With stores all over Delhi, Cocoberry is hard to miss. Pick from a range of flavours – they have green apple, blueberry, and strawberry, to name a few {we vote for blueberry!}. For the finishing touch, pick one or two toppings {or five, it’s really up to you}, whether it’s fresh fruit or crushed Oreo cookies.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Red Mango
They swear all their frozen yogurt is natural and a hundred percent authentic; it sure tastes like it. They weigh by the gram, so you can pick and choose your toppings accordingly. We’re partial to the berry flavoured froyo with fresh fruit on top.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Gelato Roma
They swear by their delicious frozen yogurts and boast about the authenticity of their flavours. Well, they aren’t wrong at all. Definitely give their fig, honey and Swiss chocolate & whiskey cream flavours a try.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
The Big Chill Cakery
We all know The Big Chill Cakery and love it, but we’ve noticed that a lot of people aren’t aware that they do a mean frozen yogurt. We recommend the strawberry one if you like things to be very sweet; for a flavour that’s fairly neutral but great in this weather, go for the lemon.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Menchies
After their Pune and Chennai stint, they’re doing great in Delhi. Menchies has some of the healthiest selection of frozen yogurt and you get to decide your favourite out of the 120 flavours they have! definitely try their blueberry and Oreo cookie yogurt ‘oreo’ gonna regret it.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Diggin
Diggin understands that variety is the spice of life, and change up their flavours every week, so you’ll never be bored. Try their original flavour, or the strawberry, which packs quite a punch. You can also ask them to blend it and have it as a cold beverage.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
