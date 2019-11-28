Gymming Not Your Thing? Check Out These Fun Ways To Sweat It In Style!

Test your strength and endurance levels by climbing on bouldering walls at Indian Mountaineering Foundation in South Moti Bagh. Choose from an easy climb with close markers and suspension hooks if it’s your first time, and graduate to more serious climbing with inclined levels.

So, ditch the usual and head over to your favourite workout spot. Couple it with Sunova bioslim tablets, twice a day, preferably half an hour before a meal. Try this for 3 months along with a low fat diet, and tadaaa! We're sure you'll be rocking those fitness goals 2020!