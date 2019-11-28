Gathered all the motivation to get into shape but losing interest in boring old gymming? So we’re helping you switch up your exercise routines that’ll take out the mundane from your everyday workout regimen. While you’re at it, also check out Sunova Bioslim tablets that are a great blend of herbal extracts such as Garcinia cambogia, Green coffee bean and Piper nigrum to aid weight loss naturally. They mean, reduction of fat absorption, balancing metabolism and curbing appetite. So, get ready to leave behind the dumbbells and treadmills, and say hey to getting fitter in style!
Gymming Not Your Thing? Check Out These Fun Ways To Sweat It In Style!
High Energy Zumba
If you like dancing and want to get that perfect bod while doing it, check out fun Zumba classes in Delhi NCR that are the perfect alternative to the boring and othodox gymming. We suggest Zink Fitness Studio in Gurgaon, Delhi Dance Academy in Lajpat Nagar 4 or Moving Souls in Saket, Gurgaon or Chanakyapuri.
Outdoor Fitness Boot Camp
Whatever be your favourite sports routine, live it up at the state of the art, Siri Fort Sports Complex. Choose from sessions on marathon training, sports conditioning, bootcamp or metabolic conditioning, the classes here are super dynamic, flexible and a really interesting alternative to the usual gyms.
Soar Your Way To Fitness
Defy gravity and soar your way to fitness by enrolling in the aerial yoga classes at GK2’s Delhi Rock! It's a combination of exercises practised on the Harrison Hammock, that’s a structured fabric connected to two overhead points that acts like a swing. This fitness technique is a merger between aerial dance and yoga designed to increase one's overall health and physical agility.
Rock Climbing Anyone?
Test your strength and endurance levels by climbing on bouldering walls at Indian Mountaineering Foundation in South Moti Bagh. Choose from an easy climb with close markers and suspension hooks if it’s your first time, and graduate to more serious climbing with inclined levels.
So, ditch the usual and head over to your favourite workout spot. Couple it with Sunova bioslim tablets, twice a day, preferably half an hour before a meal. Try this for 3 months along with a low fat diet, and tadaaa! We're sure you'll be rocking those fitness goals 2020!
