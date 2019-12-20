Take A Road Trip To Geejgarh For A Dose Of Nature & History

Set amidst the rocky Aravalli hills, with stunning sunsets in the backdrop, The Geejgarh Village Resort marries al fresco living with modern amenities and a very comforting vibe. The ‘be one with nature’ theme continues in the setting of the camp, and in little excursions around the fields that reveal farm fresh winter greens {that eventually make their way to our table}. The resort itself is set amidst gorgeous fields, and easy excursions around the property reveal farm fresh winter greens, playful birds and stately old mango trees.

The best part- hopping aboard a local hi-bred transit invention that is part jeep, part tonga, and a whole lot of fun.