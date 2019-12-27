F6D11B7C-1701-42FA-BFA7-8725E076EB19Promoted

Get Ready For A Night Full Of Rock Music At Saints N Sinners!

Thermal And A Quarter

₹ 500 only

Fri | 27 Dec, 2019

9:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Saints N Sinners

Address: Global Foyer Mall, Ground Floor, 21, Golf Course Road, Sector 43, Gurgaon

What's Happening?

Thermal And A Quarter, which describes its music as ‘Bangalore Rock’, is performing at Saints N Sinners and you definitely can’t miss this! Consisting of an eclectic mix of genres with a sensibility that is uniquely global, TAAQ promises to deliver an unforgettable and immersive musical experience. Their stellar musicianship, hard-hitting lyrics and improvised style make every gig unique!

How's The Venue?

Saints N Sinners, a place where you can choose to be a ‘saint’ or a ‘sinner’ has a warm, hospitable, young and vibrant vibe. Located in Gurugram, you’ve definitely got to check it out!

Pro-Tip

There are limited seats available, so click on the 'buy here' button and book your tickets right away!

