Get Ready For A Night Full Of Rock Music At Saints N Sinners!
What's Happening?
Thermal And A Quarter, which describes its music as ‘Bangalore Rock’, is performing at Saints N Sinners and you definitely can’t miss this! Consisting of an eclectic mix of genres with a sensibility that is uniquely global, TAAQ promises to deliver an unforgettable and immersive musical experience. Their stellar musicianship, hard-hitting lyrics and improvised style make every gig unique!
How's The Venue?
Saints N Sinners, a place where you can choose to be a ‘saint’ or a ‘sinner’ has a warm, hospitable, young and vibrant vibe. Located in Gurugram, you’ve definitely got to check it out!
Pro-Tip
There are limited seats available, so click on the 'buy here' button and book your tickets right away!
Price
₹500 only
