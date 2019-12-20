F6D11B7C-1701-42FA-BFA7-8725E076EB19Promoted

Get Unique Stylish Goodies For Your Little Cub From This Designer Label!

img-gallery-featured
Home Décor Stores

Mapayah

₹ ₹ ₹ 

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

When design duo Maulshree and Rizwan started crafting products for their son Yahir, little did they know that they were creating India's quintessential children's brand. Their mission has always been to craft simple yet high quality products that are fun and inspiring! Today, Mapayah is a design led children’s lifestyle brand which strives on creating bespoke pieces that are as unique as the imagination of your child!

Maulshree and Rizwan bring to life their passion for good design by creating innovative, fun, aspiring products for children. Their love for Scandinavian design and traditional Indian art techniques was the motivation to launch a design studio that caters to children with their unique range of playful furniture, linen and accessories.
What do you need for your lil one? Furniture, bedding or maybe some accessories or it can be stationery as well. They have it all. They have a wide range of fun designs for you and your kids to choose from. You would want to buy everything, they are justtoo cute and the designs are fresh and contemporary!

Pro-Tip

If you don’t want boring, run of the mill utilities for your child, then you have to check Mapayah out because they can bring joy, fun and positivity to your child’s surroundings. They’re also environmentally conscious and the products are sustainablysourced making them safe for your kids!
Home Décor Stores

Mapayah

₹ ₹ ₹ 