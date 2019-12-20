This Hilly Resort, 7 Hours Away Promises Private Gardens & Stunning Views

Life isn’t all spectacular sunsets and intoxicating sundowners though. If your idea of a holiday includes more than relaxing and drinking up the clean, crisp air, The Birdcage can also help you hike up to the top of the many jagged cliffs, or arrange for a picnic basket for a little jaunt into the jungle, lazing besides one of the many lakes that surround the region.

For some of us, the onsite board games, and an endearing catch-up with our hosts Nishant and Aphun is action enough on our weekend of chill.