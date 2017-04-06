Glass Sutra is the country’s first art studio dedicated to promoting studio glass and craft through workshops. Founded by Reshmi Dey, this facility is open to both: seasoned glass artists and excited first-timers.
What Drawing Class? This Glass Art Studio Is The Newest Place To Feel Creative
A Glass Apart
Tucked away in Chattarpur, it’s expansive {50,000 sq. ft.} and brimming with opportunities. Not only does the space enable creative expression for those well-versed with the nitty-gritties of the craft but also becomes an avenue for people to pick up a new skill. The idea is to introduce more and more people to the art form along with equipping them with the necessary know-how before they can graduate to making their own pizza dish.
For the uninitiated, the going might not be easy here, but it sure is exhilarating. You learn glassblowing, flameworking, kiln fusing and other technical aspects so it’s a bit of science and a bit of creative genius fused together.
A Kiln-Win Situation
At present, Glass Studio is only taking workshops for groups of 8-10. So, if you’re looking at an offbeat team-building exercise that doesn’t involve playing kho-kho at a resort in Manesar, this is a great place to check out. Similarly, if you have teenagers at home who are young and restless, we’ll suggest you take them here… Let them blow glass instead of bang doors, right?
Every second and fourth Saturday, you can also pre-register for a customised project between 6pm-10pm. The cost will differ based on what you want to learn {we’re leaning towards coasters and wine glasses} and the number of participants.
Get more info. on programmes, visiting artists and costs on their website.
- Nearest Metro Station: GHITORNI
