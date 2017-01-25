Go Karting In The Sky At Smaaash's New Sky Karting In Gurgaon

Enjoy a world-class racing track by Germany-based Protex Karting, which comes with electric karts that provide superior acceleration, compared to engine powered karts. The track features dramatic elevations meant to be battled with karts that are equipped with exclusive speed control.

So, get off yo behind, get off the floor, 20 feet up with a multi-tiered track built in, and just drive. With a 500-metre long track that’s five metres wide and has 11 left corners and 12 right corners {keep up!} and two zigzag patterns all on solid concrete, you don’t need to imagine the thrill anymore, you can go experience it.

