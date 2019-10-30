Try Out The Fried Chicken At This Place In SDA

If you eat, breathe and live by fried chicken, then this place in South Delhi is your paradise. Fried Chicken is one of the favourite dish and weakness for the Chicken Lovers. Residing in South Delhi, SDA this eatery serves amazing Chicken delicacy. New Delhi Fried Chicken & Co is little shop buzzing a wide range of delicious food that every non-veg crave for. Baked Chicken Wings, Grilled Chicken, Pulled Tava Chicken Burger, Butter Chicken Rice Bowl are some drool-worthy dishes. The chicken is good quality, crispy with flavourful Indian species. Known for its fried chicken they also make appetizing siders like Tandoori Chicken Popcorn, Onion Rings, Fries, and relishing drinks like Oreo & Cream Shake, Banoffee Pie Shake, Orange & Basil Mojito are must-haves. If all this sounds tempting to you then plan for dinner at this little kiosk now.